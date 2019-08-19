Stanley Football Cancels Varsity FB Schedule

Due to insufficient numbers, Stanley has decided to cancel their 2019 Varsity Football Schedule and play a JV Schedule. The Hi-Liners football team was scheduled to play Stanley on September 13th at home. Valley City will now have an open date on September 13th. After looking through the schedule of other teams effected by this, it is apparent that there is nothing VCHS will be able to do this year. For coverage on the 2019 Football season, subscribe to the Valley City Times Record!