St. Catherine School Dives into New School Year

New Principal & Staff Excited to Join the Tradition and Community

St. Catherine Catholic Elementary School begins its journey into a new year today, alongside other area schools. Though there may be new faces in the hallways, offices and classrooms, their mission and tradition remain long-standing and deeply revered.

St. Catherine welcomes four new staff members: Kiana Harris—Title I and Grades 1 & 3 Language Arts; Samantha Johnston—Physical Education & Health; Audrey Hovel—Grades 3 & 4; and Joshua Gow—Principal & Director of Religious Education. Read more in today's, Wednesday, August 21st, Times-Record.