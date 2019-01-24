St. Catherine School Celebrates Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 27-Feb. 1

By Ellie Boese

St. Catherine School in Valley City is getting ready to celebrate Catholic Schools Week, an annual national celebration of Catholic education in the US. They host activities and events that unite families, parishioners, and other community members with a focus on the value of Catholic education as it contributes to the church, local communities and the country as a whole.

This year’s theme is “Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.”

Dawn Ihry, as Dean of Students and 5th/6th-grade teacher, finds great joy in the celebration.

“Catholic Schools Week is a time to celebrate the gift of our school in the community and it's outreach to the area,” she said. “It is also a time to thank our parish family and the community for their continued support and belief in the mission of St. Catherine School.”

Catholic Schools Week (CSW) begins on Sunday, January 27, with a breakfast hosted by the Parent-Teacher-Organization from 9 until noon in the church hall and 10:30 mass in which students and families participate and award the Friends of St. Catherine School recipients. Those awards are given in recognition of one parish member and one business in the community who support St. Catherine and offer their time and resources willingly.

Favorite student activities of the week include Bingo and the Veterans Program. The God Bless America Veteran Program will be in the gymnasium, and all are welcome to attend. Ihry says it is a neat, touching presentation for veterans. On Jan. 31, the school hosts bingo at 2 p.m.

“This is probably everyone's favorite,” Ihry said. “The mayor has come in the past, the Maryvale sisters come, and alumni come back to it. We usually get our old principal to come and call the numbers. He is just a hoot!”

Ihry has her own favorite part of the week, that which is most rewarding.

“My personal favorite part of Catholic Schools Week is when 30-year-old past students stop and say that they have the best memories of CSW,” she said. “That is what it's all about—passing on the faith and academics while trying our best to let them know they are loved and to pass on that love to their own children and the world.”

She continued that education with a faith-based, service-focused foundation creates in students future leaders.

“Parents entrust their children to St. Catherine School for encouragement and support to raise productive members of society knowing that their child's day begins in chapel and ends in prayer,” Ihry said.

St. Catherine Elementary School is in its 102nd year, with students from kindergarten through sixth grade. Its mission is to "strive to foster the development of the whole child through exceptional academics, Christian service, and faith-building opportunities by providing students and staff members the opportunity to grow in holiness and develop a personal relationship with Jesus Christ."

It is an incredible place to work, and it’s more than just a job to Ihry.

“I get a little emotional when I am asked about the school,” she said. “It really is a good place.”

St. Catherine School invites anyone interested in more information to contact them at 701-845-1453.