St. Catherine School Boot-Scoot & Bid Fall Auction

By Donovan Williams

trnews1@times-online.com

St. Catherine School will hold its 46th annual Boot-Scoot & Bid at the Eagle’s Club on November 9th in Valley city. There will be a bake sale at 5 p.m., as well as a silent auction from 5-7 p.m. The live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m.

This year will be another country-themed gathering and there are several prizes for ticket-holders to win and items for sale, like cowboy boot and hat magnets for $10 a piece. There are t-shirts for the event, saying “Boot-Scoot & Bid: A Country Hoedown” on the front.

The theme for this auction has varied from year to year, with this year, as mentioned before, a western theme. As it stands now, Deb Gulmon, the Physical Education instructor for the third and fourth grades, said that the theme is unlikely to change for a while.

“We talk about changing some things,” Gulmon said, “but why change it when it’s not broken?”

All money raised at the fundraising event goes directly into the St. Catherine School’s budget to benefit school programs and educational opportunities. The annual goal is most often to raise $100,000. Even so, Gulmon is simply happy to have people show up and have a great time.

“We are satisfied with the people who come and the amount that we get,” she said. “We try to keep a very family-friendly atmosphere.”

Raffle tickets for the auctions are being sold for $10, making ticket-holders eligible to win one or more of the four special prizes in drawings. Two people will also win $250 each. There is a $100 drawing to end the evening for people with bidding numbers, but participants have to be present to win, so stick around until the night is through! The St. Catherine School hopes to see the Valley City community come out and have fun, all while contributing to a good cause. There is a lot to be given to children’s education, as well to be gained by participants and, as always, it should be a wonderful evening.