St. Catherine to Host Immaculée Ilibagiza Retreat

On Oct. 4-5, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church will be hosting a retreat presented by Immaculée Ilibagiza, a survivor of the Rwandan Genocide and New York Times Best-Selling author of her book “Left to Tell; Discovering God Amidst the Rwandan Genocide.” The book, released in 2006, became a New York Times Best Seller, was translated into 17 languages and also developed into a documentary, The Diary of Immaculée. Since she wrote Left to Tell, Immaculée has penned six others and has become known as a world-leading speaker of faith, hope and forgiveness. She now travels around the globe to host retreats and speak at events.

The Valley City-Barnes County community will have the opportunity to experience her powerful story and faith when she comes to Valley City on October 4-5. Her retreat at St. Catherine of Alexandria will include her “witness of the power of prayer, miracles of the rosary, and inspirational music,” and coordinators promise no one who attends will leave the retreat the same.

