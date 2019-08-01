St. Catherine Elementary School Registration August 13th & 14th

With the school year fast approaching, St. Catherine will host its school registration August 12th and 13th from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the St. Catherine School Office. Here are a few things parents/guardians should know before stopping by:

Families of incoming Kindergarten students are asked to bring along a copy of their child’s Birth Certificate, and current Immunization Record.

The school asks that those applying for Free/ Reduced meals bring a copy of their 2018 Federal Income Tax Return for verification.

Come prepared to pay 1st tuition payment and Cardinal Café charges for August and September.

The school is located at 540 3rd Ave NE, Valley City.

If you have any questions or are looking for more information, contact the school at 701-845-1453.

Watch for upcoming details on St. Catherine School updates to come in the Times-Record next week.