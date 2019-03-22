Special Olympics North Dakota Athlete Brings Home Three Medals for Special Olympics USA

Special to Times-Record

Grand Forks, ND -- Special Olympics North Dakota is proud to announce that Jan Moser (Mandan, ND), who is representing the United States at the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, earned three medals in the sport of bowling. Jan earned silver medals in both team and singles play, and earned gold in doubles.

Special Olympics USA, is comprised of 218 athletes, 63 coaches and approximately 34 delegation members who support team operations. Team members are competing in 17 of the 24 sports offered: athletics, basketball, bocce, bowling, cycling, equestrian, golf, gymnastics – artistic, gymnastics—rhythmic, powerlifting, sailing, soccer, swimming, table tennis, tennis, triathlon, and volleyball.

Special Olympics USA is the national team that represents the United States at the Special Olympics World Summer and Winter Games. Team members compete in an array of the 32 official Special Olympics summer and winter sports, in individual and team formats.

The World Games will conclude with a closing ceremony on Thursday, March 21.

About the 2019 Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi (AD2019)

Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi is the largest sports and humanitarian event in the world in 2019. From March 14 to 21, 7,500 athletes and 3,000 coaches representing more than 176 nations are participating in 24 officially sanctioned Olympic-style sports in venues throughout Abu Dhabi. The first ever Special Olympics World Games to be held in the Middle East and North Africa will also be the most unified Games in the 50-year history of the Special Olympics movement, with inclusion of people of determination with intellectual disabilities in every aspect of the event. Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 is an integral part of local, national and regional plans to expand opportunities for people of determination in line with Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s shared vision of a unified and inclusive society. For more information on Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, including volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, visit abuDhabi2019.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Special Olympics North Dakota

Special Olympics North Dakota is part of a worldwide movement that unleashes the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sports everyday around the world. Through work in sports, health education and community building, Special Olympics is addressing inactivity, injustice, intolerance and social isolation by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities which leads to a more welcoming and inclusive society. Every year more than 1,600 athletes in North Dakota have an opportunity to take part in any of the fifteen sports offered. With the support of more than 300 coaches, 5,000 statewide volunteers and are able to deliver nearly 75 statewide competitions and events throughout the year. Learn more about Special Olympics North Dakota at www.SpecialOlympicsND.org and follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsND and twitter @SONorthDakota.