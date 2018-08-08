Spaghetti Dinner Held for BC Secret Santa Program
By Tina Olson
The Barnes County Sheriff’s Deputies Secret Santa program served up a tasty spaghetti dinner Monday, August 6, 2018 at the Valley City Eagles Club in Valley City to a hungry room full of people.
Although named the “Secret Santa,” the program, beginning in 2012, is a yearlong working charity that assists families and individuals who have had a major change in their life due to unexpected medical expenses, death of a family member, house fire and various other crisis events.
Secret Santa solely depends on donations and fundraising to operate each year. In 2017-18 over 58 Barnes County families/individuals have been assisted with this program.
Sheriff Randy McClaflin says, “The deputies are always their when the bad stuff happens and the Secret Santa program is a great opportunity for them to share in the good stuff with our community.”
To learn more about the Secret Santa program you can contact the Barnes County Sheriff’s Department at (701) 845-8530.
