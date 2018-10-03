Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser Come Show Your Support
By:
TR Staff
Wednesday, October 3, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
By Tina Olson
trpub@times-online.com
A spaghetti fundraiser will be held on Monday, October 8 to help raise funds for the Barnes County Historical Museum in Valley City.
The event will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club, hosted by the Valley City Masons.
Wes Anderson, curator at the museum, invites all to join in, enjoying good food and supporting the local museum.
The museum is located at 315 Central Ave. N, Valley City.
Category: