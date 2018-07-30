South Central Human Services Opens Satellite Clinic, Aims to Address Identified Behavioral Health Needs

In June of this year South Central Human Services Center (SCHSC) opened a new satellite office in Valley City to increase their presence in the area in response to the identified need by the local Behavioral Health Coalition, and in that two months the site has held 254 appointments with 50 of those being medical appointments, and others including group and individual therapy, case management services, and more.

According to a press release provided by the SCHSC referrals from partner organizations such as health care providers, the courts, the faith-based community, and other organizations continue to increase.

