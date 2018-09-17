Sons of Norway 50th Anniversary Celebration to be held at the Valley City Eagles Club
By:
TR Staff
Monday, September 17, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
By Donovan Williams
trnews1@times-online.com
This year marks the 50th Anniversary of The Sons of Norway for Valley City on September 23 at the Eagle's Club. A $25 buffet dinner will be offered, with meatball and chicken breasts in crème sauce. After the meal, many will be able to enjoy rich, Scandinavian deserts, receiving a taste of the heritage.
Read more in today's, Monday, September 17th, Times-Record
Category: