Sodbuster Stampede: Bulls, Bulls and More Bulls

The Dazey Sodbuster Club celebrated their 74th Anniversary with the Sodbusters Stampede Bull-O-Rama Sunday, September 1st in Sibley, ND.

The day was filled with bulls, bulls and more bulls! Over 30 brave cowboys did their best to ride these mountain sized beasts and left the audience needing to be reminded to breath on more than one occasion. Read more and see photos in the Tuesday, September 3rd and Wednesday, September 4th Times-Record editions.