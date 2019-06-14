Soapbox Derby Winner Photos In Friday's TR

Congratulations to first place winners Carter Geiger (Wilton ND) in the Super Stock Division and Aubriana Storhoff (Buffalo ND) in the Super Stock Division for winning the 24th Annual Soap Box Derby in Valley City on June 9th. Both are eligible to compete in the International Soap Box Derby event in Akron Ohio during the week of July 14-20, 2019.

There were 24 racers in the Stock Division and 18 in the Super Stock from across North Dakota. Racers competed in a double elimination format. Congratulations to our winners as we wish Carter and Aubriana. Good luck in Akron! Pick up the TR weekend edition for photos and more info.