Sky Lanes: Valley City’s Youth and High School Leagues

The alley in Valley is looking to be packed with young bowlers throughout the fall season. Sky Lanes will be hosting both the co-oped VCHS Bowling team as well as Valley City Youth Bowling on Sunday afternoons. Their mission is to teach “youth bowlers strong fundamentals, sportsmanship, teamwork, and to provide a safe and fun environment.” There will be opportunities to earn awards along with chances to win scholarships. Read more in today's, Wednesday, August 21st, Times-Record.