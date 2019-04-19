Show the Love: SVFA “Wags and Whiskers”

By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

Are you an animal lover? Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals is hosting their Debbie Miller Wags and Whiskers” fundraiser to assist the organization in providing for local animals in need. On Saturday, April 20, the community is invited to gather at the Valley City Eagles Club from 5-7 p.m. to enjoy All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti dinner, a silent auction, Norwegian raffle and cake walk. Paul Leier will be the MC for the night.

SVFA, established in 2007, has a mission “to develop a network of people for the purposes of: promoting human and responsible pet ownership and being advocates for stray or abandoned animals in need of care.” They offer assistance for pet owners with spay/neuter costs, help advertise for and locate lost pets’ owners, find forever homes for pets waiting to be adopted, raise money to provide veterinary care for animals in need and much more. These volunteers take their love of animals and turn it into activism, working to make Valley City and the surrounding area a place where pets are taken care of and, most importantly, loved.

Their annual “Wags and Whiskers” fundraiser promises fun for all ages, and full bellies for pasta lovers, as well as full hearts for community members as well as the pets the funds go toward helping.

Tickets are $5 for the fundraiser, which you can purchase at Valley Officeworks, City-County Health, or at the door on the night of the event. Showing animals love has never been so fun.

Check out SVFA’s website, svfanimals.org or give them a call at 701-840-5047 to learn more.