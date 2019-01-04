Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals Talk with Jefferson School Students

Special to Times-Record

After hearing a presentation on “Responsible Pet Ownership” by members of the Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals and getting to meet three rescue dogs, the four sections of Jefferson School 3rd graders made it their service project to collect food, treats and other supplies for area rescued animals. There were also monetary donations to help with veterinary care.

Students learned that the mission of the SVFA is “to develop a network of people for the purposes of 1) promoting humane and responsible pet ownership and 2) being advocates for stray or abandoned animals in need of care". They also learned about the problem of pet overpopulation, how to meet a strange dog and even the need for and a method of “picking up poop”. The SVFA also presented two books to the Jefferson Library, one, the award-winning Buddy Unchained and May I Pet Your Dog?

Submitted Photo

Representatives from each section of third grade presented their gifts to (standing in the back left) Kay Kringlie and Jenni Richman (back right).

Students: (seated l-r) Jackson Gast, Alexis Heitzmann, Adam Shanenko, Dawson Steichen, Lindsey Peterson-Wold, Daisy Smith, Rashia Reinke and, (standing far right) Sylar DeCouteau