Sheyenne Valley Community Foundation Community Grant Round

The Sheyenne Valley Community Foundation is happy to announce the opening of our 2019 Community Grant Round which provides grants to local nonprofits. Applications are being accepted until Feb 28th for projects within Barnes, Ransom and Griggs Counties.

The Sheyenne Valley Community Foundation will consider grant applications covering a wide range of community needs within four primary focus areas: Basic Human Needs, Education, Arts, and Community Building. Grants can be awarded to projects and organizations that meet charitable requirements and are based on the following criteria: projects that leverage support from other sources, promote collaboration without duplicating services, and show realistic planning and management.

Funds for the Community Grant Round come from the generosity of those who supported our Annual Event and Business Challenge.

Thanks to special year end gifts we also have Donor Advised Funds that will be awarding funds through our Community Grant Round. Projects providing support to First Responders, especially those in rural communities, are encouraged to apply.

Applications are available at www.valleycitynd.org/svcf or contact Andrea Nelson at foundation@hellovalley.com or 701.490.1596

The Sheyenne Valley Community Foundation is a nonprofit, charitable organization that brings together the financial resources of individuals, families, and businesses to support a wide variety of nonprofit organizations in Barnes, Ransom, and Griggs Counties. For more information on the Sheyenne Valley Community Foundation or ways to give please visit us at 250 West Main St, Valley City or contact us at 701-490-1596 or email foundation@hellovalley.com