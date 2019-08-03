Sheyenne Riverfest....and they are off!

What a wonderful turnout both at the Fish Hatchery (pictured here) and Fort Ransom. Beautiful day filled with sunshine and families taking in the beauty of the Sheyenne River during the 2019 Sheyenne Riverfest Celebration.

Don't worry if you missed the launch there is more fun to follow from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Chautauqua Park and RiverGolf in City Park events. Get the kids up, packed in the car and join in the historic event.