Sheyenne River Lowered to Aid in Search for Davies

The search for Mark Davies of Valley City continues some five weeks after his disappearance on August 23rd in Kathryn, ND.

Authorities have conducted ground and air searches. So far, there's been no sign of Davies or his Black 1999 GMC Yukon (ND License number 327 CCM.)

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokesman Scott Tichy said outflows out of Baldhill Dam will be reduced from 1,800 cubic feet per second to 50 CFS to allow crews to search an area of the Sheyenne River. Tichy talked about the timeline of the cutback of outflows on top of a record inflow coming into Lake Ashtabula following torrential rains. He said property owners along Lake Ashtabula should take steps to protect their property as the lake level will rise by a foot and a half this week.

Earlier this month, crews searched for Davies in the Clausen Springs area and found nothing. Police are asking anyone living in Barnes, Ransom and Lamoure Counties to look through their properties and outbuildings for any signs of Davies or his vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Valley City Police Department at 845-3110.

Here is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' official release concerning Baldhill Dam's reduced flows this week:

"Citizens will see fluctuating flows along the Sheyenne River this week. Lakeshore users around Lake Ashtabula may need to take action to secure property located on the shoreline, as it may be impacted.

At the request of the Barnes County Sheriff's Department, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will sharply reduce flows at Baldhill Dam. Discharges will be decreased today, Sept. 24, from around 1,800 cubic feet per second, or CFS, to 100 cfs, followed by a quick increase on Thursday, Sept. 26, to more than 2,000 cfs. Lake Ashtabula is forecast to increase 1.5 feet above its current elevation to 1,267.5 NGVD 29.

The public is urged to use caution near the Sheyenne and Lake Ashtabula during this time as currents and depths could change quickly."