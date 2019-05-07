Sheyenne Care Center Receives 2019 Pinnacle Customer Experience Award

Special to Times-Record

Congratulations! Sheyenne Care Center’s Activities Department has satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15% of the nation across a 12-month average and has received our 2019 Pinnacle Customer Experience Award™.

This is an amazing honor for the Sheyenne Care Center Activities Department. We love our jobs and hope that the residents love what we provide for them. It is a pleasure to work with the residents and none of this would have been possible without the extreme dedication and commitment to excellence of the activities staff and the support of all Sheyenne Care Center employees.

Sheyenne Care Center recently celebrated this recognition with the activities department by hosting a special gather including supper and thank you gifts.

Sheyenne Care Centers Laundry Services and Dietary Department received this same distinction in 2016.

About Pinnacle Customer Experience Award

A senior healthcare advocate for over 20 years, Pinnacle Quality Insight has established the Customer Experience Award™ in order to ensure that every resident/patient receives exceptional assistance from his or her provider. Focusing on long-term and post-acute care, Pinnacle conducts thousands of monthly surveys in order to establish a comprehensive review of its clients that will determine the quality of their products and services. To date, residents/patients have been surveyed regarding their experience with over 2,100 organizations in every state in the country.

In addition to reviewing nursing facilities, rehabilitation providers, assisted/independent living communities, home health agencies and hospice agencies, Pinnacle also provides valuable information about intermediate care facilities for the developmentally disabled (ICF/DD). In order to qualify for Pinnacle’s industry standard awards, clients must achieve a cumulative Best in Class customer satisfaction rating across a calendar year.