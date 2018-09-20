Sheyenne Care Center Open House, Sept. 26
By:
TR Staff
Thursday, September 20, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
By Donovan Williams
trnews1@times-online.com
The Sheyenne Care Center has been under construction for nearly three years, with workers striving to create a better living space for its residents and workspace for staff.
The work is almost finished and the Care Center opens the doors for an open house on September 26th from 2 to 4 p.m. The staff and residents invite all to stop in, see the changes, updates and improvements that have been made to this wonderful facility.
Read more in today's, Thursday, September 20th, Times-Record.
Category: