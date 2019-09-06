Sept. 11th Tribute Ride – Saturday

“I believe it's important for families to be reassured that their community is here to help in times of crisis.”

Ryan Metcalf, local chapter Red Knights President, shared his humility in the preparation of the Red Knights of North Dakota Motorcycle Club's 13th Annual 9-1-1 Tribute Ride. He continues, “Even if residents in North Dakota weren't physically near the World Trade Center, the shock and fear struck nationwide. We work with local fire victims and support those who have been undergone severe tragedies.”

