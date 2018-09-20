SCOOP THE POOP please! 

By Kathy Martin

Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals

No matter where or when it occurs, there is NO excuse for not scooping the poop. This is as simple as taking a plastic grocery bag, turning it inside out and placing your hand inside and using the bag as a plastic glove. Then turn the bag back out and take the bag with you and later dispose of it properly.

SVFA has installed several “waste stations” in Valley City for your convenience. The stations include dog waste bags and some have garbage cans or waste receptacles for depositing the droppings you have scooped up after your dog. The most recent waste station was installed on the new walking path near Casey’s General Store. The idea of carrying my dog’s poop home with me, when it is in the 80 degrees and warmer, stinks, really.

The last garbage receptacle alone, not the station, SVFA purchased was about $110. If you have a favorite route that does not have a waste receptacle you may want to donate towards the purchase and let us know where you would like it placed.

Read more in today's, Thursday, September 20th, Times-Record along with photos of more available adoptive furry friends.