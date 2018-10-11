SCHOOL 2 HOURS LATE - Thursday, October 11th
TR Staff
Thursday, October 11, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
VCPS Staff, Parents, and Community,
Valley City Public Schools will begin school 2 hours late tomorrow, Thursday, October 11th. We will run buses where possible on our rural routes. Please contact Dietrich Bus Service at 701.845.1590 if you know that your road or driveway is inaccessible for our school buses.
Thank you,
Mr. Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483
