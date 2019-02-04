School 2 Hours Late - Monday, February 11th

Good Morning,

Valley City Public Schools will begin school 2 hours late today, Monday, February 4th due to the winter storm that hit our region. The Junior/Senior High School will begin classes today with 3rd period. Please refer to our Winter Weather Plan for other details regarding schedules and other information related to a late start.

**Please be looking for a follow-up email later today with school storm make-up days and information**

Thank you,

Mr. Josh Johnson

Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

(701) 845-0483

Hi-Liner Activities for the week of February 4th

Monday, February 4th, 2019

JH BBB vs Kindred, 4:30 PM/4:30 PM, North/South Gyms, Two games for 7th & 8th Grade, 7th grade in North gym, 8th grade in South Gym.

Snow Week, Community Pep Rally, 6:30 PM

Snow Week, Powder Buff VB Game, 7:45 PM

Tuesday, February 5th, 2019

GBB vs Fargo North, 5:45/7:30 PM, HAC, JV/V Games

BBB @ Fargo North, 5:45/7:30 PM, Fargo North HS, JV/V Games, Depart: 3:45 PM

B. Hockey vs Mandan, 5:15/7:30 PM, Wilson Arena, JV/V game

G Hockey @ Mandan, 7:30 PM, Starion Sports Complex, Depart: TBD

Wednesday, February 6th, 2019

No Activities Planned

Thursday, February 7th, 2019

Parent/Teacher Conferences, 4:00-7:00 PM, Various Parts of the School

BBB 9th Grade @ Fargo North, 6:15 PM, Fargo North HS, Depart: 3:30 PM

B. Hockey @ Bismarck High School, 5:00/7:15 PM, Capital Ice Complex, Dismiss: 1:15 PM, Depart: 2:30pm

Friday, February 8th, 2019

JV Wrestling @ EDC Tournament, 5:00 PM, North HS, Dismiss: 1:45 PM, Depart: 2:00 PM

BBB 9th Grade @ Moorhead, 4:15 PM, Moorhead HS, Depart: 2:30 PM

BBB @ Davies, 7:30 PM, Davies HS, Dismiss: 2:15 PM, Depart: 2:30 PM

GBB @ Davies, 4:15/5:45 PM, Davies HS, Dismiss: 2:15 PM, Depart: 2:30 PM

G. Hockey vs Dickinson, 6:00 PM, Wilson Arena

Swimming vs Bismarck Legacy, 5:00 PM, Jamestown HS

Saturday, February 9th, 2019

VEX Robotics @ State Competitions, 9:00 AM, Drayton-Valley-Edinberg HS, Depart: 6:00 AM

Lego Robotics @ State Competition, 9:00 AM, Grand Forks, Depart: 6:00 AM

Speech @ Bismarck St. Mary’s, 8:00 AM, St. Mary’s HS, Depart: 5:00 AM

Wrestling @ EDC Championships, 10:00 AM, North HS, Depart: 6:00 AM

Gymnastics @ Grand Forks, 2:00 PM, Red River Gymnastics, Depart 9:15 PM

Snowball Dance, 9:00 PM, VC Jr/Sr High Cafeteria

Sunday, February 10th, 2019

No scheduled Activities