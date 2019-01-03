SCAM ALERT: From AARP North Dakota

Special to Times-Record

Beware! That call is likely NOT from the Social Security Administration.

Scammers are spoofing the Social Security Administration’s 1-800 number in order to get you to provide vital personal information.

The scam is becoming more prevalent by the day. The scammers are spoofing caller ID to trick people into thinking that the Social Security Administration (SSA) is calling. The callers then attempt to engage with the recipients and get them to provide important financial or personal information.

Spoofing involves using technology to change the number that appears on caller ID to something different. In this case, the calls appear to be coming from the SSA, displaying the phone number 1-800-772-1213 (the SSA’s national customer service number), and the caller verbally identifies as an SSA employee. The typical stated reason for the call is to collect additional information to increase the person’s benefit payment or to prevent benefits from being terminated.

SSA employees do contact people by telephone for customer-service purposes, and in some situations, may request the person confirm personal information over the phone. However, SSA employees will never threaten you for information or promise a Social Security benefit approval or increase in exchange for information.

If you receive a call like this, hang up.

You can report Social Security impostor scams to the SSA at 1-800-269-0271. If you believe the SSA is trying to reach you, call them directly at 1-800-772-1213.

Take care not to provide any caller with sensitive personal or financial information such as your Social Security number or bank account information.

For information about other scams, sign up for the Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork. You’ll receive free email alerts with tips and resources to help you spot and avoid identity theft and fraud.