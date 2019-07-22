Sam's Field: Valley City vs Jamestown

Valley City’s Little League Baseball team adorned the #20 on their wrists alongside the name “Sam” to honor the late Sam Noeske. At the age of 11, Sam passed away due to a congenital heart condition in 2017. Though Sam was not physically present, his spirit, memory, and legacy will continue to be felt every time an athlete steps onto Sam’s Field. Look for more photos and information in your Monday, July 22nd Times-Record edition.