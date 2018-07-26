Safety Block Party to Wrap Up Parks and Rec Month

To wrap up National Parks and Recreation Month this July, Valley City Parks and Rec is hosting a Safety in the Park Block Party on Tuesday, July 31 at Chautauqua Park.

VCPR staff invites all ages to join them for an evening of activities.

The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. and feature representatives from the Valley City Fire Department, Valley City Police Department, Barnes County Sheriff’s Department and Barnes County Ambulance.

More on this story can be found in the July 26 edition of the Times-Record.