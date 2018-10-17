Ruckus at the Rec Oct. 26

By Donovan Williams

Get ready trick-or-treaters, here comes the 14th annual Ruckus at the Rec.

With Halloween quickly approaching, the Ruckus at the Rec is a great opportunity for kids to come play games, win prizes and dress up in their Halloween best for an evening of fun with their family and friends

Ruckus fun begins at 6 p.m. on October 26th and lasts through the, “earlier bewitching hour” of 8 p.m.

"It's like a carnival of fun and we want kids to come in their costumes and have a good time," said Amy Peterson, Recreational Manager with the Valley City Parks and Recreation Department.

Peterson spoke of returning attractions like the bouncy house, the spinning wheel and the favorite duck pond. She also mentioned new games where people can play "Hockey Through the Holes" or "Throw the Football Through the Ghost" and "Stick the Nose on the Witch." Always a good time for all ages.

Peterson said that she, her staff and volunteers put a lot of thought into organizing the activities for all age groups. "We try to gear this towards younger kids up to the 6th grade, so the skill level varies,” she said. “We are Parks and Recreation, so we still encourage physical activity but only to a certain extent."

People are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate in place of admission.

Peterson said that she and the other workers are grateful for the donations and volunteers, which are what really make the event possible and a good time for all.