Rotary Pancake Supper to be held January 22

By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

Valley City Rotary Club is holding its Annual Pancake and Sausage Supper Tuesday, January 22 at the VFW from 5-7 p.m. People of all ages can enjoy pancakes and sausage, while supporting the V-500 Scholarship fund at VCSU and other local organizations. Tickets for adults are $6 per person, and children (6-16) $4. Bring the little ones under 6 years old and they eat for free.

Valley City Boy Scout Troop 560 will be at the VFW as well to help Rotarians serve. Tickets can be purchased in advance from any VC Rotary Club member or at the door on the 22nd. 1.2 million Rotary members form over 35,000 clubs, striving to affect positive change in the world with this mission: “We provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.”

As part of their mission, Rotary seeks to promote peace, fight disease, support education and grow local economies, alongside other things.

Chicago attorney Paul Harris organized the first Rotary Club on Feb. 23, 1905, looking to create a place where professionals of all backgrounds could become lifelong friends, exchange important ideas and be active in giving back to their communities.

The name Rotary came from the group’s beginning practice of rotating meeting locations between members’ offices and homes. Only 16 years after it was founded, Rotary clubs had spread to six continents. The clubs, though some disbanded during WWII, helped to rebuild their countries following the war. Rotary began the fight against Polio in 1979 and has spent $3 billion on “life-changing, sustainable projects.” Now Rotary clubs exist in nearly every country of the world, making it truly international. We see the work of Rotary right here in Valley City, through something as seemingly simple as a pancake supper. The club does all for community, giving back as much as they can to grow the local area and bring people together.

To become a member of the VC Rotary Club or for more information please contact 701-320-0960 or 701-490-1633.