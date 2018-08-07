Ribbon Cutting, Open House Set for Maple Valley Addition

A ribbon cutting ceremony and open house to celebrate the opening of the new Maple Valley school addition in Tower City will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Dollars for Scholars will host meals and a silent auction in the new lunchroom from 5 to 7 p.m. The cost will be a freewill donation for their organization.

The Maple Valley Public School building will be open to the public for tours from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and the ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m.

More on this story can be found in the Aug. 7 edition of the Times-Record.