RH Rebel Storage Expanding in Valley City

By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

RH Rebel Storage has announced its plans to expand their business in Valley City. While the company has facilities in Jamestown and Valley City, they have purchased the “Old Miller Motors” building on West Main St. The building will be remodeled into “state-of-the-art” climate-controlled storage units which will be surrounded by surveillance cameras and will offer an available 24/7 move-in online option.

RH Rebel Storage Manager Chastity Schafer said that the expansion is to meet demand.

“We decided to expand because our facilities in Jamestown have exceeded the storage unit expectations,” Schafer said, “and to provide Valley City residents with a secure climate controlled storage option as well as our on-site storage containers.”

Schafer also said that RH Rebel Storage looks to meet the needs of Valley City’s residents by giving them options.

“With this new expansion we are looking forward to taking an unused building and redesigning it to supply Valley City with secure climate controlled self-storage,” she said. “We hope to offer convenience and various sizes of climate controlled units and our on-site 8x20 storage containers to meet residents of Valley City’s needs.”

The facility will have 8x20 containers placed on the property, with units available for rent immediately. The business foresees the building remodel being completed sometime in Spring 2019, and will announce the official opening date of the climate controlled units in 2019.

RH Rebel Storage, founded in 2015 by Scott Bintz, has a reputation of providing secure and convenient storage, utilizing surveillance cameras, individual unit locks, and access codes to keep storage units and items inside safe. They currently have facilities in North and South Jamestown as well as Valley City.

Though the new facility in Valley City has a planned opening in 2019, Schafer wants residents to know that space is available now.

“We are still trying to get the word out that we have on-site containers available for rent,” she said. “We plan to complete the remodel of the climate controlled facility early spring 2019.”

For more information, contact Chastity Schafer at chastity@redheadedrebel.com or 701-401-7909, or visit their website www. rhrebelstorage.com