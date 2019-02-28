Rescheduled: Tribute to the African-American Journey

Special to Times-Record

“A Tribute to the African-American Journey”—a traveling exhibit from the True Black History Museum in Troy, Michigan—will be hosted in the Student Center lounge on the Valley City State University campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19. That afternoon, museum founder Fred Saffold III will speak on the African-American experience at 12:30 p.m. in the VCSU Student Center Skoal Room.

The exhibit features more than 150 artifacts and original documents dating from the late 1600s through the 21st century from historic figures such as Booker T. Washington, Rosa Parks, George Washington Carver, Angela Davis, Martin Luther King Jr., President Barack Obama, and many other African-Americans.

Saffold, a retired Detroit police officer and instructor in the Wayne County Community College District, founded the True Black History Museum in 2010 “to preserve the history of African-American people and to educate others of the many great contributions that African-Americans have made to humanity.”

The exhibit and Saffold’s presentation, both open to the public free of charge, are sponsored by the Viking Campus Activities Board and VCSU Residence Life.

More information about Saffold and the True Black History Museum can be found online at www.trueblackhistory.com.