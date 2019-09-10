Red Knight's 9/11 Tribute Ride

The local Red Knights of North Dakota Motorcycle Club hosted their 13th Annual 9/11 Tribute Ride to remember and honor those lost on September 11, 2001.

This year’s event packed Central Avenue from the Dairy Queen to Main Street with riders, celebrating and honoring our United States veterans, law enforcement and fire officials.

Ryan Metcalf, local Red Knights chapter president, shared his view on the importance of the ride and honoring our fallen heroes. “Even if residents in North Dakota weren’t physically near the World Trade Center, the shock and fear struck nationwide.”

“We work with local fire victims,” he continued, “and support those who have been undergone severe tragedies.”

Since 2006 the Red Knights of North Dakota Motorcycle Club has ridden for the cause, stopping in rural cities and meeting with law enforcement, fire departments, and other local heroes along the way. This year, the ride traveled to the Ashtabula Crossing, Buffalo, Enderlin and Kathryn before meeting back up at the Eagles Club for a BBQ dinner.

The Red Knights of North Dakota Motorcycle Club has found a means of benefitting America by helping people in need. Together we stand. Divided we fall. We as Americans find a beautiful way to remember the fallen and honor their memories as well as promote a safer future in the process.

For more information, contact president of the local Chapter, Ryan Metcalf (701) 840 – 2303.