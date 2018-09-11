Red Knights 9/11 Tribute Ride
TR Staff
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
By Tina Olson
The local Red Knights of North Dakota Motorcycle Club hosted their 12th Annual 9/11 Tribute Ride to remember and honor those lost on September 11, 2001.
This year’s event estimated registered riders is expected over 300. The largest ride participation was in celebration of the 10 year 9/11 anniversary. 343 registered riders rode that day, ironically, the same number of fallen fighters in the September 2001 attacks.
