Real Deals Opens Doors May 9th

By Joey Marini

trsports@times-online.com

Valley City has recently become a hotbed for new businesses, new cityscapes, new residents, and new, robust energy. The one thing that locals have always been able to retain through these communal enhancements has been its link to the city, Midwestern history, and the people. North Dakotans are proud folk who appreciate hard work and local talent, which is why Real Deals is a business that will flourish in Valley City.

By promoting local stylists, crafters, and artists through daily new items, the inventory will be representative of our unique and individual wants and needs. Pieces are hand-picked from personal interest and styles will continue to change throughout the seasons and holidays. Real Deals made its way across the Midwest up into Southwest Canada with other locations as east as Winchester, VA and as far south as Safford, AZ, proving its success as a chain. Locations in North Dakota include Bismarck, Williston, and Dickinson. Real Deals does not look to replace the late Shopko, but rather provide an insurmountably larger availability in retail items. Items the store will sell are furniture, clocks, stands, plants, western décor, signs, boutique items, jewelry, women's clothes for all shapes and sizes, purses, shoes, and other general art pieces. If there is a high demand for men's and children's clothes, Real Deals will look to expand their selection as well. The store will have a large floral section and will also include items fit for a man cave. Real Deals will offer the perfect balance between homey and eccentric whilst remaining reasonably priced.

Owner Romelle Barnick has undergone a lot of training in the past few months. Two weeks ago, she was in Twin Falls, ID, reviewing their store and asking the community for their thoughts through a Facebook live platform.

“I started in November after attending a Visionary Day through Real Deals. I've always loved the store and frequented it in Bismarck,” said Barnick.

Public involvement truly brings an unconventionally refreshing outlook to the stereotypical business model. It is a store for Valley City with direct influence from Valley City. Barnick continued referencing the prime location of it.

“It's rewarding to be able to bring this business to the eastern part of the state.” Having such an interactive platform to inquire and promote a community's needs is something that this side of the state has yet to envelop.

They have a Facebook page @RealDealsValleyCity and can be contacted through valleycity@realdeals.net or (701) 490 – 3458.

The doors will officially open on May 9th at 10 a.m. Through the 11th, the first 50 people at the door will receive some sort of prize. The store looks to be open Thursday–Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It will be located at 2509 West Main; Suite B in Valley City, ND 58072. This location will be in the last lot before the entrance ramp to 94 West (the old Miller Motors facility). The property has new flooring and siding, undergoing a lot of construction to upgrade the facility to that of a high-end retail store. Real Deals looks to be a deal breaker for those who used to feel the need to travel in order to get affordable furniture, clothes, and art.

The business also includes a fan club that one can sign up for online and in the front of the store. Real Deals frequently update fans with gift ideas, trends, DIYs, and things that will help create and embrace each of our unique definitions of home