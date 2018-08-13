Quilters Donate to the Public Library

The Quilter's Jubilee donated to the Valley City Barnes County Public Library on the morning of August 10. Assistant Director for Annual Giving, Maggie Heinle, gave the Director of the Public Library, Steve Hammel, a check and plans on providing several quilts for decoration.

As far as what was to be done with the money, there wasn't a definite answer yet. Hammel did state, "Ultimately, it's up to the board on how the money gets spent. I think it will be something along the lines of summer learning or adult-programming. Our adult-programming's budget is getting a little tight, so we could definitely use it for that."

Help such as this is greatly appreciated by anyone and Heinle is no stranger to generosity, stating, "Last year was the first year that we donated to the library. In the past, we have donated to other charities as well. Since I've been President, I like to make sure it is something that the whole community can use."

Money isn't the only thing for Hammel and the rest of the library to be grateful for. Hammel himself has taken much interest in the artistry of quilting, admiring much for the craft, "We've gotten in contact with the Quilting Group so we could get some of the quilts up on display here to color the library up a little bit. It is artwork, some might not think of it in the traditional sense like sculptures or painting and so on. But if you see the skill in the amount of time and effort, the true artistry that goes into these things, it really is a different type of expressing artwork. To me, it's one of those things with artwork where you look at it from far away and go 'hey that's really nice!' Then you get closer and closer and your jaw starts dropping when noticing all of the detail. We had a Harry Potter quilt done, and looking at the stitch-work in that, it has all of these icons like the glasses or the scar, all of these other things stitched into this. If you look at it from far away, you just don't see it."

Hammel went into detail about what this means for the library and how the community could benefit more from it,"The library is about so much more than just books. Books are a part of what we do and it always will be a part of what we do, but it's also community space, artistic expression, programming, and other things like that. We've talked about doing things like sewing classes, getting some volunteers to help us."

For anyone who knows Hammel and Heinle personally, it is fair to say they are likely to continue doing business in the future. Both care strongly about the community and getting everyone in it involved. Hammel also wanted to remind everyone that the Barnes County Public Library is always looking for volunteers.