Quilt Show Happening Aug. 4 in Valley City

Quilters, sewers, and those looking for some local artwork to appreciate are invited to the annual Valley Quilters Quilt Show and Flea Market on Saturday, Aug. 4 beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing through 4 p.m. at the Barnes County Courthouse.

Quilters who wish to participate are invited to register their quilts on Wednesday, Aug. 1 from 12 to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. or Friday, Aug. 3 from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Registration will take place at the Quilted Ceiling and there is no fee involved in entering a quilt and no limit to the number of quilts that can be entered. If a quilter wishes to place the quilt on sale they may place a price on it as well.

