Quilt Show Happening Aug. 4 in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D.

Quilters, sewers, and those looking for some local artwork to appreciate are invited to the annual Valley Quilters Quilt Show and Flea Market on Saturday, Aug. 4 beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing through 4 p.m. at the Barnes County Courthouse.

Quilters who wish to participate are invited to register their quilts on Wednesday, Aug. 1 from 12 to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. or Friday, Aug. 3 from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Registration will take place at the Quilted Ceiling and there is no fee involved in entering a quilt and no limit to the number of quilts that can be entered. If a quilter wishes to place the quilt on sale they may place a price on it as well.

