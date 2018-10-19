Puklich Spook Out Cancer, October 26

By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

Puklich Chevrolet-Buick-GMC is teaming up with the Barnes County Relay for Life to bring Valley City the 1st Annual Spook Out Cancer event on Oct. 26.

Puklich committed to raising $5,000 this October to donate to Barnes County Relay For Life, donating $100 for each car sale, and matching free will donations.

Relay for Life committee member volunteer Rad Nicholson is thankful for the support from Puklich.

“Puklich has always been a strong supporter of fighting cancer,” he said. “We like to work with the whole community to keep raising awareness. We want no one to battle cancer alone.”

Puklich and Relay for Life are encouraging local businesses and individuals to support the fight against cancer by donating merchandise, baskets, and/or gift certificates for the event. As Nicholson said, the experience and results are always best when the whole community is working together.

The Spook Out Cancer event is Oct. 26 at Puklich, 721 W Main St., Oct. 26 from 4-6:30 p.m. Kids get to trick-or-treat and adults get to take part in a Pick-A-Prize raffle, a fun, family-oriented way to raise awareness for anyone fighting cancer.

“Unfortunately, cancer doesn’t discriminate,” Nicholson said. “It affects kids, it affects adults, and we want to make sure they know we’re in it with them.”

The Barnes County Relay for Life is also hosting the Mother/Son Dance at the Eagles on Oct. 20th (that’s this Saturday!) from 7-9 p.m. Nicholson said that’ll be another event people won’t want to miss.

“There are some really good costumes we see,” he said. “And these sons and mothers can really tear up the dance floor.”

He also said that they already have more than 90 people signed up, and that there’s still time to register.

“We’d love to see more people register, and there is time to do that still,” Nicholson said. “The event leads in really nicely to the Spook Out Cancer on Friday the 26th.”

It’s all about having family fun with a tight-knit community, all in an effort to support and offer hope to those battling cancer. Catch Rad Nicholson at the Mother/Son Dance and you’ll have your night made already.

“ I greet people at the door,” he said. “Every year they pick out a new costume for me to wear.”

This year? A Giraffe.

Nicholson laughed, “That alone will be worth seeing.”