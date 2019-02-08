Puklich Helps Viper Hockey Score Big on the Ice

Special to Times-Record

Valley City, Feb. 5, 2019 – In the spirit of teamwork taught by youth sports, Puklich Chevrolet Buick GMC joined Viper Hockey once again to provide players and coaches with hockey equipment kits that include hockey pucks, t-shirts, knit caps, and an opportunity for community members to earn donations for their sponsored league via a Test Drive fundraiser.

In addition, On Tuesday, February 5th, Puklich Chevrolet Buick GMC also presented a check representing a one-time monetary contribution to Viper Hockey in the amount of $1000.00!

“Playing hockey helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. Puklich Chevrolet Buick GMC is proud to participate in a sport that brings so many smiles to kids and families in Valley City.” said Josh Ackerson, Business Manager for Puklich Chevrolet Buick GMC. “Chevrolet believes this program supports the spirit of teamwork that hockey instills in its players.”

Some leagues plan to grant scholarships to families who cannot afford to enroll their children in the league, while others will use the funds to improve facilities and equipment.

“Puklich Chevrolet Buick GMC supports youth hockey because We believe participation opens up all kinds of possibilities for these kids and the community,” said Ackerson. “We hope that giving them the opportunity to raise much needed funds will help make for a great season of Viper Hockey this year and for years to come.”

