Puklich Donates to BC Relay for Life

By Donovan Williams

On Monday, February 11, Puklich Chevrolet Buick GMC presented a check for $5,000 to Barnes County Relay for Life Committee Member Kathy Hoefs to support Relay for Life.

Pictured (l-r): Puklich Service Director Dewey Magnuson, Puklich Business Manager Josh Ackerson, Barnes County Relay for Life Committee Member Kathy Hoefs, Puklich Parts Manager Chris Olson and Puklich Sales Consultant John Ziemba.