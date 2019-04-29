Pre-Construction Streetscape Meeting Held April 25th; Work Beginning April 29th

By Ellie Boese

KLJ’s Chad Petersen presented updates concerning the Streetscape project at a special meeting in the Commission Chambers Thursday evening.

He laid out the current schedule the project’s contractor, has laid out:

Begin construction from north of Main up to the intersection of 3rd St. N on Monday, April 29, which has an end date of June 6 and will be completed before Rally in the Valley.

The contractor will also accommodate the needs during the Soapbox Derby, slated for June 3-8, opening up space for the staging area.

Following Phase 1 completion, the roadway will be opened completely and Phase 2 will begin after Rally.

Phase 2, from the intersection of 3rd St. N up through the intersection of 5th St. N, is scheduled to begin June 17, with an end date of August 5.

Petersen added that the contractor does not foresee the project needing that amount of time in order to complete the work, but that they factored in potential delays (with weather, etc.) to create an end date feasible with all things considered.

During Phase 1, Petersen said, there will be access to the side streets coming up to the intersection of 2nd St., with parking available during the construction.

“When they’re working right the corners, that might be pushed back a little bit,” Petersen said, “but generally speaking, the access on side streets will still be there for parking.”

Additional construction includes concrete/pavement repair from 5th St. N to 12th St. N, to be worked on August 6-12, and repairs in sections of Main, scheduled between August 26-September 11.

Traffic signals and standards, because of the long lead time between ordering and delivery, will not arrive or be installed until late September/early-mid October, prior to which there will be four-way stop control at the intersections awaiting the signals.

Petersen explained the change in plans and schedules as a result of extensive discussion between KLJ and the contractor.

“Originally, we thought we’d set it up to do half the width the street at a time. Shortly after the project was bid, there was some discussion as to whether it would be more effective to close the road down completely and get in and out in a quicker time frame,” he said. “We evaluated that, back and forth discussion with the contractor and we looked at calendars as far as warmer weather and their ability to have an earlier start date, including us wanting to make sure we are able to accommodate those events in town, we decided to break it into two phases. To allow us to miss these major community events. It gets us started earlier, we cut the impact this construction has on businesses approximately in half by doing it this way.”

It also allows construction to be completed by the time school starts and before VCSU students arrive for the beginning of their academic year.

Members of the community had an opportunity to ask, and have answered, questions about the upcoming project.

To questions concerning signage telling drivers where they can access streets and park, Petersen said the contractor and KLJ have been working with the Chamber to promote signs and access to downtown.

Kay Vinje told those gathered that the city has been awarded the marketing grants to fund resources like signage, marketing, advertising and bringing in various events to the area to increase foot traffic. She looks to business owners and the general public for further input and participation in forthcoming meetings.

“Your input is so welcome,” Vinje said, “and we really need it.”

Petersen also extended an invitation for anyone with questions, concerns or ideas to contact him via email or phone.

Brian Wolla, owner of Blush Boutique, took time to encourage the community to help businesses impacted by the construction as much as possible:

“As business owners, and general public, it’s honestly all of our role to help each other out.” He encourages all to support your local business saying, “Instead of going to supper in Jamestown, go to the Lunchbox. Instead of shopping in Fargo, spend locally, especially for this next 6-9 months,” he said. “It’s our role as public citizens to support each other downtown and around the community. Critical, I think, for us and our neighbors to spread that positive support towards other business owners, out-of-town visitors and the public in general”

Commissioner Mike Bishop added that he finds it absolutely imperative that there be access to businesses made available, including the Rosebud parking lot.

“I’m not against walking to places. My wife makes me walk everywhere,” he said. “But I think it’s important that we at least, as a city, try to show that we are trying to help these businesses out by making them accessible to the public in whatever way we can do that.”

Another suggestion for business owners themselves was to have employees park on side streets, keeping the parking lots, which are already limited in space, open for customers.

The people at the meeting were in consensus that keeping the public informed, with weekly updates on the city website and/or in other local media, perhaps even having cameras and maps to help people see what’s going on with the project, is especially important through this time as well.

City Administrator David Schelkoph said to that point that a camera exists downtown, and there will be another going above Dutton’s Parlour/Valley Gallery, which will be shown on the BEK/Valley City Channel.

As well as working on signage, when it comes to tourists, business owners and city officials said it is important to make sure they know how to access the downtown area this summer.

Finance Director Avis Richter said that she proposed having signage encouraging tourists to go to the Rosebud and having all marketing/advertising/information concerning the construction and business access at the Visitor’s Center.

Petersen continued by saying that construction for each phase of construction this summer is planning a work schedule of 5 days a week, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., as that is what the contractor’s contract limits.

Main Street will close down on May 6 for construction wrap-up with concrete work, which crews plan to have done prior to Rally in the Valley, about a six-week timeframe.

To end, Mayor and President of the Commission Dave Carlsrud reiterated Brian Wolla’s words, encouraging local shopping and positive thinking.

“If I spend a dollar at a local business, 76 cents of that stays in town,” he said. “If I buy from a Valley City business owned out of town, that goes down to about 43 cents and if I go to Jamestown, we’re zero. It is a big deal to be shopping here at home.”

You can contact Chad Petersen, KLJ, by mail at KLJ, 1010 4th Ave. SW, Valley City, ND 58072, or by email at chad.petersen@kljeng.com.

Watch for updates in your local Times-Record as well as publishing of maps and signage to aid in directing patrons and new customers to our local businesses.