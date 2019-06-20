Prairie Waters Splashin' Camp Gets Active

Prairie Waters Splashin' Camp traveled to Clausen Springs on June 19th, 2019. Arriving just before the rain, the campers were able to get wet on their own terms. They held a race of filling a bucket, carrying a bucket with strings, tossing ziplock bags of water, and spraying through paper towels. It taught everyone valuable lessons. For the Green team, who trailed the majority of the race, the lesson was "it's not over till it's over." They caught up while spraying paper towels and won. For the Gold team, it was "communication is key." While they led the majority of the race, blunders in the technique behind spraying the paper towels ultimately led to their demise. A great effort was cast by all the children and the entire camp, counselors (and reporter) included, had a blast!