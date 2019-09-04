Polka Fest Steps into Valley City Eagles Club

Jerry and Lawanna Hieb took turns at the door, greeting long-time friends as well as new acquaintances for the 2019 Polka Fest in Valley City, North Dakota. Working with the Valley City Eagles Club, the Hieb's have secured a long-lasting vibrant community of friends, dancers, cultural ambassadors of everything Polka. During the two day event this Labor Day weekend, the floor was full of couples, rotating and hopping to the fast-paced beats of live bands. The bands were so energetic and determined to play, even after popping a tire on I-94, the Nite Owls from Sauk Centre, MN found a way to arrive on time to play to an eager crowd. Read more in your Wednesday, September 4th Times-Record.