Ployhar HS Band Festival at VCSU

By Donovan Williams

trnews1@times-online.com

The Valley City State University Department of Music is holding the annual James D. Ployhar Honor Band Festival Oct. 5-6, culminating in a concert on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Vangstad Auditorium. The festival is named in honor of Ployhar, a nationally known music composer, educator, and member of the VCSU Hall of Fame, and the event honors his work as well as other accomplished composers’ literature. The high school students taking part in the festival auditioned and were selected to participate, and they come from all over North Dakota. Student musicians will have the opportunity to attend master classes and work in sectionals on Friday and Saturday.

These students sight-read the material just days before performing and Jerrold Heide, director of bands at VCSU could not be prouder of the dedication the performers show. The festival brings a lot to campus, and Heide says that it exhibits what the university values most.

"VCSU has always had a very personal feel to it. A lot of what we do is very family-oriented, so when we bring students on campus it's really important for us they have a positive experience, something very meaningful,” he said. “This festival is a great way to do that and highlight what we believe in. I'm proud just to be a part of that tradition, to work with a nice faculty that cares that much."

Heidi is directing the Wind Ensemble, while Mr. Ken Aune of Jamestown will direct the Concert Band.

Five Valley City High School students auditioned and were selected to perform in the James D. Ployar Honor Band at Valley City State University this coming weekend: Cara VanBruggen – trumpet, Owen Plagens – trombone, Casey Kruger – french horn, Kai Kringlie – percussion, Tucker Johnson – percussion.

This concert is open to the public with free admission. There is also a music faculty recital at Foss Music Hall in the Froemke Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m. Faculty musicians performing include Daniel Becker on clarinet, Jerrold Heide on euphonium, Ken Jimenez on trumpet, John LeTellier on piano, and vocalist Christopher Redfearn, tenor. For more information, contact the VCSU Music Department at 845-7272.