Pioneer Park Amphitheater: Celebrate This Resurrected Relic on Sept. 22nd

Something truly wonderful is happening on Sunday, September 22nd at 4 p.m. Eight plus years of hard work to restore a city treasure will culminate in a celebration of the now-completed Amphitheater in Valley City’s Pioneer Park.

Everyone everywhere is welcome to take part in the Grand Opening speeches, music and merriment at this fully restored landmark that, without volunteers taking initiative and restoring it, would have been demolished and erased from the community forever.

The Amphitheater was a work project commissioned by the Works Projects Administration, creating jobs for those without employment in the mid-1930s to early 1940s. It was built in 1936 as a stone Amphitheater in a picturesque area of Valley City, nestled in Pioneer Park. Despite its extraordinary design and presence, the Amphitheater was not utilized often by the city or community members and fell into disrepair.

The Bridges Arts Council began its journey into the Amphitheater’s restoration when its members saw the great value in having such an architectural and artistic gem both restored and then used, as it was meant to be when it was first built. With the approval of the Valley City Park Board, the Council launched into restoration to save, repair and revitalize the structure. It was arduous work—many of the central steps needed replacing and seating desperately needed repair, if not replacement entirely. The stage had to be rebuilt all while foliage was cut back and debris was hauled out. The Council held a fundraiser that brought in over $3,000 for repairs, but after consulting with local masons found that their budget would far exceed that amount. Volunteer labor was going to have to be utilized to the fullest. Read more in your Tuesday, September 17th Times-Record.