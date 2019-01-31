Pinochle Tournament at the Eagles, Feb. 16 & 17

By Donovan Williams

Hosted by Valley City's Chamber of Commerce, the 30th Annual North Dakota State Pinochle Tournament has grown extremely popular with citizens of Valley City and the surrounding area and will again take place at the Eagles Club on the 16th and 17th of February, starting at 8 a.m.

The game of pinochle was brought to America in the World War I era by German immigrants. Some say that the name came from the French word binocle (eyeglasses in English) and was misspelled when it came to America, becoming Pinochle. It requires at least two players, two 24 card pinochle decks, and a score sheet. The game can be played with up to four players or two player teams. Twelve cards will be dealt face down to each player, with the rest of the cards remaining in the deck.

In terms of value for the cards, aces are high, then tens, kings, queens, and jacks. The nines have no value. Players will arrange their hands with three or more cards of one suit in a sequence or three or more cards in the same ranks or different suits. The placed card values and tricks determine the winner at the end of the game.

Valley City Chamber Event Coordinator, Mikayla Gustafson, has kept hard at work with the event and all of its prizes.

"There is a 70 percent cash payout for the top 15 winners," Gustafson said. "There is a consolation prize for the first three places. The top 50 teams will play in the championship round on Sunday. If you are under the top 50 then you can play the consolation round."

There is a $50 fee to sign up, with two-person teams of $25 per person. Entry forms can be signed at the Chamber of Commerce or online, for which they can pay online as well. For more information, call Valley City's Chamber of Commerce office at (701) 845-1891.