Phishing Scams Education at BC Museum

By Joseph Kjos

trnews1@times-online.com

Phishing scams are a modern form of con job that have become common in our world of cell phones and internet usage. Because they take place over technology that has become widespread in just the last 20 years, many people are unaware of their methods and what they look like. Last Tuesday at the Barnes County Museum, the Valley City group What in the World is Going On sponsored an event that addressed phishing, with speakers CJ Kotta of VCSU and Sergeant Nick Horner of the VCPD. CJ Kotta is VCSU's Director of Network Services and their Information Technical Security Officer. Sergeant Horner has been an officer for seven years, six in Valley City, and says that he has been dealing with these types of scams since day one. The event was moderated by Social Science Professor Emily Fenster.

Kotta began at 7:00 p.m. with a presentation that explained what phishing is, how to recognize it, and what actions can be taken to protect against it. The first thing he explained is what makes people vulnerable to phishing in the first place. These scams play on human emotion, and traits like being naturally trusting, sympathetic, or the tendency to panic in a situation of urgency are all characteristics that make individuals easier to scam. Offers of money and free prizes have always been used, and one phrase that was repeated several times on Tuesday was “If it seems to good to be true, it probably is.”

Any phone call, email, or letter that uses threatening language or uses time to instill a sense of urgency to take action are fake. Examples of this are phone calls from IRS impersonators who will threaten an audit unless a delinquent payment is made soon, or an email that says sensitive information has been hacked, and uses fake links to reset new passwords. Any type of message that urges speedy action to avoid consequences is using panic to get information out of the victim.

Kotta named several signs to recognize a phishing attempt. Phone calls will often have impersonators of real businesses on the other end, and can use similar numbers. One red flag is the use of a generic greeting like “Hello Sir,” or “Good Afternoon” instead of using the name of the individual. They will ask for specific information, like a phone number, social security number, or online credentials, e.g. usernames and passwords. If this happens, Kotta advises to hang up, and call the official number of the bank or business and ask if they had made that call. Online, he cautions against unsolicited emails, and says never to reply to them. Good ways to spot a phishing attempt are considering if this email was expected, if it was addressed directly or used a generic greeting, and watching for errors in grammar and spelling, which is always a sign that it's an illegitimate message. Never click on a link sent by unfamiliar emails or texts. Fake websites will mimic official sites like eBay and ask for updated information. To recognize phony sites, check the URL. If the address doesn't have the padlock security indicator, or doesn't begin with https, it is likely not the real website. Reputably websites will have a domain name like https://www.domainname.com/example while the imitators are more likely to have an IP address which can look something like EVRJZlVxqqMay2ltB7B34&s1=sergio4mourad.com. Whether it be over the phone or online, it is crucial to not give out any information unless the identity of that party is certain.

Kotta outlined several examples of scams and how they work. Caller ID Spoofing uses similar numbers to official establishments and can use deceptive voice-altering technology. The Grandparent Scam will usually impersonate a grandchild asking for money to pay for a car accident or bail money, and plead with the grandparent not to tell on them. E-Commerce scams could look like someone overpaying with a fake check, and requesting their change. There are countless old scams to watch for, and new phishing practices always emerging. To find out more about them, visit the Attorney General webpage under consumer-resources.

Protection from phishing is something everyone should have in one form or another. One available practice is to put a credit freeze on your accounts through the credit bureaus, (Equifax, TransUnion, and Experion.) With a credit freeze, no new accounts may be opened even if scammers have already acquired sensitive information like a social security number. Services like LifeLock will protect your information, reimburse lost values, and warn you against possible identity theft. Knowing early that an attempt is being made gives time to contact the appropriate people and prevent the scam from taking place. The STIR/SHAKEN solution protects against false callers by using digital certificates based on common public cryptography techniques to ensure the calling number of a telephone call is secure. Another important defense is keeping online information for social media and websites that require e-mail addresses as secure as possible, e.g. switching the FaceBook setting for who can see your information to “just friends,” and using two factor authentication. Avoid cash-only deals, and use only secure, traceable transactions. For more tips and precautions against phishing, visit Fraud.org/scams.

Another preventative practice against these criminal practices is to contact law enforcement when suspicious solicitations have been made. Sergeant Nick Horner followed CJ Kotta to talk about his work with phishing scams. He estimates that there are 45 confirmed cases in Valley City each year, but the perpetrator is often located in another country, which makes tracking very difficult. “95% are overseas or very difficult to trace,” Horner said, “and we forward many to the FBI.” The VCPD receives 2-3 scam calls daily, and these don't include those that go unreported. Kotta says the most frequent scam he deals with is the “grandchild in trouble” scam, followed by Social Security offices calling to verify information, and IRS scams which have a spike during tax season. “There's been a big rise in targeting youth,” Horner said, noting the prevalence of young people with several social media accounts. “They will use threats, say they have a picture or something they don't want to get out, and demand payment, or say 'Give me ten numbers of your friends, and I won't do it.' The youth is very susceptible to sensitive things, things they don't want their parents to know.” He's encountered scams that impersonate law enforcement and ask for immediate bail money or an arrest warrant will be put out. “We do not operate that way, we will never use threats or intimidation to get payments,” Horner said, and encourages people to call the Police Department if they are uncertain or need to report suspicious behavior.

Tuesday's education on phishing was sponsored by What in the World is Going On, and arranged by member Kay Kringlie. What in the World is Going On is a local organization which meets regularly to talk about current issues, both local and worldwide. They have an emailing list available for sign up that will send notifications for upcoming events, a FaceBook page, and a phone number for further information: 701-845-7321.