Permanent Flood Protection Ribbon Cutting
By:
TR Staff
Tuesday, July 16, 2019
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
The public is invited to special event dedicated to recognizing the progress of Valley City’s Permanent Flood Protection Projects and those who have come together in order to make the projects successful. At 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 18th, city and state officials are gathering on Main Street by the Foot Bridge to City Park to hold a Ribbon Cutting ceremony.
