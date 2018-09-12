P.E.O. Tour of Homes Set for Sept. 16
Special to Times-Record
The North Dakota Chapter AZ of the P.E.O. Sisterhood is holding a tour of homes on Sunday, Sept. 16, from 1 to 5 p.m.
We are excited to share a very eclectic group of four homes. This year, we feel that anyone who likes to make their own wine, enjoys woodcrafts or has an interest in gardening, motorcycles and cars will also find something of interest.
The homes are those of Bryan and Penny Wolla, 1334 Chautauqua Blvd.; Greg and Judy Bennefeld, 3813 117th Ave SE (Kathryn Rd); Ruth Nathan, 739 2nd St. NW #103, Pinnacle Condos; and Ryan and LaDonna Hammond, 149 2nd St. SE.
Tickets for the Tour of Homes are $10 and may be purchased at any of the homes the day of the tour or from any Chapter AZ member. Tour goers may start at any of the four sites and progress to the other homes in any order. All ticket holders are invited for cookies and coffee, which will be served throughout the afternoon at the Pinnacle Community Room. Ticket holders are also eligible to enter the drawing for door prizes.
